D.El.Ed paper circulation: Probe panel to be formed

KOLKATA: The president of West Bengal Board of Primary Education Gautam Pal on Monday called the D.El.Ed examination question paper circulation on social media ahead of the exam as a 'betrayal' and not question paper leak. Pal also said that a committee will be formed to investigate the incident.



Ahead of the Diploma of Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) examination on Monday, a photocopy of the question paper was allegedly circulated on social media.

The post was reportedly shared at 11:30 am and the first D.El.Ed examination started at 12 noon. President of WBBPE Pal, during a press conference, stated that this act has been pulled by someone, who wanted to malign the image of the state government as well as the board. According to him, if a person connected with the examination in the centre committed such treachery, then the board has nothing to do with it.

However, Pal assured that the next step will be taken after talking to the expert committee and said that after the examination, he will form an investigation committee. The board will take action based on specific complaints.

"According to the report by the centre-in-charge, exams were conducted smoothly and protocol was maintained during the examination," Pal said.

Examination was conducted at 160 exam centres in Bengal.

Pal also informed that in the past complaints were raised about D.El.ED and transparency of the examination.

Thus, to ensure transparency examinations were arranged in state government schools and colleges instead of the home centres. Mobile phones were also not allowed.