DE.El.Ed test paper circulation: State orders CID investigation

KOLKATA: The state government on Tuesday ordered a probe by the Crime Investigation Department (CID) into the alleged circulation of question papers of the first examination of the Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) Part-II examination for the session 2020-2022.



The CID will be investigating how the question papers were circulated and nab the individuals responsible for the same. The order of investigation was given by the state government on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the West Bengal Board of Primary Education on Tuesday directed that sealed question packets of the Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) part-II examination of the session 2020-2022 will not be handed over to the centre superintendents and officers-in-charge before 11:30 am for the last exam on Wednesday.After the question paper circulation incident on Monday, the primary education board had published a notification on the same day in the evening stating that the sealed question packets will not be handed over before 11:15 am for the exams on Tuesday and Wednesday.They modified the time to 11:30 am for the last exam on Wednesday.

They have also stated that the concerned people should ensure that the venue-in-charge carries the question papers from the custodians to the respective venues in sealed trunks. "All concerned are also hereby requested to please ensure that no malpractice occurs at any stage of the examination whatsoever. The sanctity of the examination must be maintained at all costs. District authorities may please intervene whenever and wherever required to ascertain transparency of the said examination procedure from the start till end. Anyone found guilty of fraudulent practice will be booked under charges as applicable under Indian Penal Code," the WBBPE stated.

The WBBPE president Gautam Pal on Monday had called the D.El.Ed examination question paper circulation on social media ahead of the exam as a "betrayal" and not a "question paper leak". Pal also said that a committee will be formed to investigate the incident.The post was reportedly shared at 11:30 am and the first D.El.Ed examination started at 12 noon.