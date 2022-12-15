Deceased Bogtui accused's wife files FIR against CBI sleuths, 7 booked by CID

KOLKATA: West Bengal CID on Wednesday booked seven CBI officers, including the DIG and an SP, in connection with its probe into the custodial death of Lalan Shiekh, the prime accused in the Bogtui violence, an official said.



The seven officers have been booked on the charge of murder and other sections of the Indian Penal Code, a CID official said.

Reshma Bibi, wife of Lalan Sheikh — the prime accused in the Bogtui arson case who died in CBI custody — filed an FIR against several Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officers, including a Superintendent of Police (SP) and a Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of the central agency alleging that they had murdered her husband and were trying to frame the incident as a suicide.

An FIR has been lodged in the case under IPC Sections 302 (murder), 323 (causing hurt) and 325 (assault and grievous hurt, 120b (criminal conspiracy), 448 (trespass), 509 (defamation of a woman and various other serious charges), officials added.

The investigation of the case was taken over by the state Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Tuesday night. But on Wednesday, the CBI moved Calcutta High Court challenging the FIR against its officers. After the hearing, the police were directed by the court not to take any coercive measure against any of the officials of the central agency. The court also directed to make Reshma a party in the case.

Reshma — in the written complaint filed by her — mentioned that Lalan was beaten up in front of her by one of the CBI officers. She also alleged that the CBI officers had put pressure on her and Lalan to take names of a few people.

On Tuesday, tension spread in front of the CBI camp office in Bolpur after Lalan's family members took his body there after the handover procedure was complete. A large contingent of the police force maintained the law and order there and the body was later buried at the local burial ground in Bogtui.

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress national general secretary, Abhishek Banerjee on Wednesday tweeted: "@SuvenduWB promised us a 'DECEMBER DHAMAKA' on the 12th, 14th and 21st. THIS IS HOW IT WENT:•12th DEC - Lalan Sk was found DEAD in CBI CUSTODY.•14th DEC- 3 INNOCENT LIVES WERE LOST in Asansol due to the chaos created by him. Is something more TRAGIC in store for DEC 21?"

On Tuesday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee demanded an explanation regarding the death of Lalan Sheikh. Banerjee had said: "I condemn the incident. If CBI is so smart how he (Lalan) died in CBI custody. His wife lodged an FIR. We will also raise the issue."

Trinamool Congress spokesperson Kunal Ghosh doubted that Lalan might have been killed to sabotage the investigation.

"Death of such an important person in the case while he was in CBI custody is not a general incident. We have seen BJP giving out statements on when and where the CBI will conduct raids. Suvendu Adhikari had earlier stated about the importance of December 12. Those who raise questions over any custodial incident of police will have to answer about Lalan's death in the CBI custody," he said.

Meanwhile, the CBI has reportedly left the temporary camp of Bolpur and took away all the documents, computers and other objects to the Special Crime Branch (SCB) office at CGO Complex in Salt Lake. Sources informed that apprehending the tampering of documents, such a decision was made.

On Wednesday, the CID officers went to the camp office of the CBI and investigated the case. They checked the rooms, including the bathroom from where Lalan's hanged body was found.