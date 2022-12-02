Debangshu Bhattacharya becomes state in-charge of TMC's media, IT cell

kolkata: Debangshu Bhattacharya has been appointed as the state in-charge of media and IT cell of Trinamool Congress.



Trinamool Congress has issued a press communiqué after party's chairperson Mamata Banerjee cleared the appointment.

Trinamool Congress will set up media and IT cells in the districts , block, 'anchal' and booth levels in the state.

Political experts said the cell has been set up to counter the fake social media stories. They said that the BJP attempts to malign Trinamool by uploading false stories in the social media. It may be mentioned that Mamata Banerjee had said sometime back that the IT cell had uploaded the picture of an incidence of violence in Bangladesh, claiming it to be of Basirhat in North 24-Parganas.

The main purpose of the cell will be to highlight various projects that have helped Bengal to move forward and not known to many.

Secondly, the objective of the cell is to counter the circulation of fake news by the saffron party before the ensuing Panchayat election and the Lok Sabha polls, scheduled to be held in 2024.

Debangshu Bhattacharya is very active in the social media and has huge number of followers. He also takes part in the debates on various issues, organized by the different vernacular television channels.

Earlier, actor-turned-politician Saayoni Ghosh was retained as the president of West Bengal Trinamool Congress State Youth Committee. Trinamool Congress (TMC) had published a list of 47 state youth committee members. The list was sent to TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee, who had cleared the list. Soham Chakrborty, Subhankar Singha and Sushanta Mahato have been appointed as the vice-presidents. Alok Majhi and Nirmalya Chakraborty had been appointed as the general secretary among others.