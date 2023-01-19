Death knell of NPP-led govt in Meghalaya sounded: Abhishek

Abhishek Banerjee, national general secretary of Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Wednesday asserted that the death knell of the National People’s Party (NPP)-led government in Meghalaya and its ally BJP has been sounded from the election rally organised by the party at Mendipathar in North Garo Hills.

While addressing a huge gathering, Banerjee trained his guns at the BJP-led Centre saying that Meghalaya will be governed by the people of Meghalaya and not by those sitting in the ‘ivory towers’ of Delhi and Guwahati.

He also assured the gathering that the NPP will not be able to win a single Assembly seat in Garo Hills.

“NPP and BJP will not be able to get a single seat from Garo Hills this time. It is just a matter of time. I say this on record. In the next 50 days Meghalaya elections will be over and the results will come out. Give us 50 days from your lives and we will ensure every son of the soil who will win on a TMC ticket will give 5 years of their lives for your holistic development. We will ensure that the golden days will be brought back in Meghalaya,” Banerjee told the gathering.

Dubbing Wednesday’s rally as “historic”, Banerjee said that every person in Meghalaya will come in unison and ensure that the “golden days are back”.

TMC’s campaign song has become very popular in a short span of time and people of all ages are showing their love for the song.

Trinamool is getting stronger with each passing day, Banerjee stated. He also thanked the artiste who composed the song.

He also said that Meghalaya, which happened to be the abode of cloud, has now become a safe haven for corruption.

“You voted for the NPP and NDA alliance with many aspirations. But in the last 5 years, the education sector is in complete shambles. There are no health care workers in health care facilities while road infrastructure has been destroyed completely. The unemployment rate is going up,” he said.

“Police forces are opening fire on the people of Meghalaya every now and then,” Banerjee said. “If you have to fight with BJP, Trinamool is the platform. You have to vote for twin flowers to oust this corrupt government,” Banerjee appealed to the people.

He also urged the people not to vote for Congress as it will eventually go to BJP. Same thing happened in Goa and other states, he told the gathering.

He further stated that the country’s future will be determined from the east and northeast as there are 67 combined Lok Sabha seats.

“We have to show that Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland are capable of governing their own state instead of the people who are sitting in the ivory towers in Delhi,” he remarked.Banerjee also said that 3.5 lakh registrations have been done since December under the WE-card scheme.