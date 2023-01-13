Dearness Allowance: State’s case to be heard by new Division Bench of SC on January 16

KOLKATA: The state’s Dearness Allowance (DA) case is due to be heard on Monday by a new Division Bench of the Supreme Court comprising Justice Dinesh Maheshwari and Justice Hrishikesh Roy.



Justice Dipankar Datta had recused himself from the case, which was supposed to be heard in December last year. After about a month, the DA case of the state went to the new bench. The case was initially scheduled to be heard on December 5. It was postponed to December 14. Later, a new Division Bench composed of Justice Dutta was formed. But the case could not be heard as Justice Dutta withdrew from the case. The Calcutta High Court, last May, had set a three-month deadline for the state government employees to settle the DA dues.

The deadline expired on August 19. The process was not initiated even after the lapse of time leading to contempt of court.The government employees had approached the HC over the issue but even then there was a reluctance on the part of the state to provide the DA. The state government wanted to file a petition for a review of the HC verdict but it was not accepted and instead a strict order was given to clear the DA dues.

The state government challenged this order at the Supreme Court.

The state argued that if the HC order is accepted, the DA will reportedly cost around forty-one thousand seventy hundred seventy crore rupees, which will be difficult for the state to bear.