Deadline for HS 2023 document sumbission extended to Dec 30

KOLKATA: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) extended the last date for submission of the documents for Higher Secondary (HS) examination 2023 up to December 30.



Earlier, the WBCHSE had notified that the last date of submission of documents—registration check list for class XI and project marks foil for regular candidates—as December 9. Keeping in the interest of the students and the institutions, they have extended the last date.

The registration form for class XI students with late fee can be submitted online from December 26 to December 31.