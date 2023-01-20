Day 10: Over 47% children given Measles-Rubella jabs

Kolkata: Bengal government has successfully been able to cover more than 47 per cent children under Measles-Rubella Vaccination (MRV) on the 10th day of the drive.



On Thursday, a total of 3,837 sessions were held across the state out of which 3,267 were in schools. Health department on Thursday had a target of administering MRV doses on 5,00,159 children out of which 4,34,592 children were vaccinated.

Around 86 per cent of the target group was administered vaccination on Thursday.

State has so far administered MRV on 1,10,77,942 children till Thursday till which is around 47 per cent of the total target group.

Bengal has seen great success in the measles rubella vaccination drive so far. State administered measles rubella vaccination doses on around 44 lakh children in the first three days of vaccination drive. All the districts have been asked to increase the number of vaccination centres for expediting the measles and rubella vaccination drive.

Incidentally, around 9,51,737 children received doses on Wednesday which was 85 per cent of the target group of the day.

The target was to administer vaccination on 11,25,060 children on the same day. Around 7,877 sessions were held across the state on Wednesday. Out of the total sessions held on Wednesday, around 7,394 sessions were held in schools.

Various civic bodies have been urged to carry out awareness drives among the people where the vaccination rate had been low in the previous years.

The Health department is undertaking the vaccination drive at various levels after the state government had given a clear instruction that not a single child should not be left out.