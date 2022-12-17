Darjeeling: HMI imparts mass training on life-saving technique

DARJEELING: On the occasion of 'Vijay Diwas,' the Himalayan Mountaineering Institute, Darjeeling, imparted a mass training on Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR), a life-saving technique.



CPR is a life-saving technique that is useful in many emergencies, such as a heart attack or near drowning, in which someone's breathing or heartbeat has stopped.

In such a situation performing CPR on the victim makes a difference between life and death.

"HMI, in an effort to create awareness about the importance of CPR and provide practical training to the general mass, collaborated with Dr. Tapas Mondal of McMaster University, Canada to organise 'A Mass CPR Initiative on December 16, 2022' on the occasion of Vijay Diwas. "The day is observed to commemorate the victory of the Indian Armed Forces over Pakistan in the 1971 Indo-Pak War," stated Group Captain Jai Kishan, Principal, HMI.Dr. Mondal explained and demonstrated the method of CPR giving a hands-on demonstration. Staff, trainees of HMI along with Police and Fire Brigade personnel were also present.

Tourists, school students and members of Bharat Scouts and Guides, also participated enthusiastically. An online participation certificate was generated for every participant.