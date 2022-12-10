Darj POSCO court: 2 accused get 20, 3 years of jail term in separate cases

DARJEELING: The Special POCSO court in Darjeeling pronounced back-to-back convictions in two separate cases on Friday. While one person was sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment in a rape case, the other was sentenced to 3 years in a molestation case.



50-year-old Ram Chettri, a resident under the Pulbazar police station, was sentenced to 20 years of Rigorous Imprisonment for raping a 7-year-old. The victim was at home with her 13-year-old brother as the mother was away.

Ram Chettri, known to the family, under some pretext stayed in the house that night. Taking advantage of the situation, he had raped the victim. The mother on hearing of the incident had lodged an FIR. A medical test had confirmed rape. Chettri was then arrested.

"The POCSO court pronounced 20 years of Rigorous Imprisonment. The judge further stated that a compensation of Rs. 4 lakh will be given to the victim," stated Pranay Rai, Public Prosecutor (PP).

In another case 36-year-old Shyamal Pal, a resident under the Matigara police station was sentenced to 3 years of Rigorous Imprisonment for molesting a 11-year-old student.

Pal, a tutor used to teach students after school. One day he sent all the other students and asked the victim to stay back. He then molested the 11 year old. An FIR was later lodged and he was arrested. "The Judge pronounced 3 years of rigorous imprisonment. The victim was also compensated with Rs. 50,000," stated the PP