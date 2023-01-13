Darj: Biz man’s body found, cops suspect loot & murder

DARJEELING: A case of suspected loot and murder came to the fore in Darjeeling at around 3 pm on Thursday after the dead body of 52-year-old Pradeep Ojha was found in his flat located at Goodie Road, below the Darjeeling Chowk Bazar.



He was a jeweller and used to own a gold shop at the Chowk Bazar in Darjeeling. Police sources stated that prima facie it could be a case of loot and murder. “A dead body has been recovered and sent for post-mortem. A suspect was nabbed in the evening. The police are questioning him,” stated Dr. Santosh Nimbalkar, Superintendent of Police, Darjeeling. Ojha who was residing in his old house on NB Singh Road in Darjeeling used to visit his empty flat at Goodie Road for morning prayer rituals every Thursday. When he took very long to return and was not answering calls, at around 3 pm his son and others went to the flat on Thursday. They forced open the door and entered. There they found him dead with hands and feet tied. The body bore injury marks. .