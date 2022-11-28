Daily count reduces, only 164 fresh dengue cases reported

KOLKATA: Dengue situation in Bengal improved much in the past one week with only 164 fresh cases being reported on Sunday. A week ago, the state's daily infection remained over 400.



According to the Health department data, on November 20, around 416 dengue cases were reported. The figure jumped up to 419 on November 21. It dropped to 371 on November 22 and 283 on November 23. On November 24, the daily dengue cases were registered at 326 and 287 on November 25. Daily infection on Saturday stood at 256.

Dengue daily infection has significantly gone down in the state. The dengue positivity rate that remained around 10 per cent for the past few weeks has gone down. Positivity rate had reached up to 18 per cent in the beginning of November. The situation started improving in the latter half of the month. More than 50,000 people have been infected with dengue this season. The city hospitals have also seen the number of dengue patients admitted to their establishments going down. The admission flow for dengue patients has dropped significantly.

City on Sunday registered the lowest temperature at 16.5 degree Celsius. Health experts earlier said that the dengue situation would improve with the drop in temperature. As no rainfall occurred in South Bengal for over a month, there has been a significant decline in larvae density.

Public health experts earlier pointed out that dengue cases would go down further by the end of November. It is expected that the situation will improve further in the next couple of weeks as the mercury will slide down further.

It may be mentioned here that the Bengal government has already issued a 14 point agenda to check dengue cases in the state.

Health department ordered that the fever clinics should run in full capacity. Medical superintendents or other concerned officials of the hospitals or medical colleges have to ensure that a register of fever patients is properly maintained for the better management of dengue patients.