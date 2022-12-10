'Cyclone Mandous to have no impact on state'

KOLKATA: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore said that mercury will go down in the state after the impact of cyclone Mandous is over. The cyclone will not have any impact on Bengal as it may move towards the north and North West of the country.

The mercury may slightly go up in the city and various other south Bengal districts up to Sunday. People may feel discomfort due to high humidity, the MeT office said. People in south Bengal have to wait for some time to witness full-fledged winter.

The MeT office had earlier said that cold weather may prevail in various south Bengal districts till Thursday especially in the morning and late night hours.