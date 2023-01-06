Cyber fraud: 16 held for duping UK natives

kolkata: Kolkata Police have arrested 16 persons, including 13 men and three women, on Thursday night for allegedly duping United Kingdom (UK) nationals on the pretext of providing lucrative offers regarding subscription and other facilities on an online shopping platform.



According to sources, around 20 days ago the accused persons had taken a bunglow on rent inside a housing complex adjacent to the New Town area.

They used to call and give lucrative offers. If any person continued to ask questions regarding the offer, the caller used to transfer the call to another person who used to introduce himself as a senior executive of the online shopping platform.

After convincing their targets, the callers used to ask them to install a smartphone application for remote access purposes. They used to ask for subscription charges, which is not less than 80 pounds. While paying the amount, when the user put the card details that were being copied by the fraudsters through the remote access smartphone application.

Police sources informed that the accused have their counterparts in the UK who convert the money to Indian currency and transfer it in the bank accounts here. Cops are probing to find out the other accused persons here involved in the racket. Police also seized five laptops, three mobile phones, a notebook and five ATM cum debit cards.