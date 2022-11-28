Cultivation boost: State mulls to set up flower packaging infra

KOLKATA: In a bid to provide a further boost to the cultivation and marketing of flowers, particularly in the North Bengal region, the state Food Processing Industries and Horticulture (FPI&H) department is planning to develop a state-of-the-art export-oriented packaging infrastructure of flowers in Bengal itself.



"Presently, the exporters involved in the export of flowers grown in Bengal purchase it from farmers and send it to Bengaluru for packaging and from there it is exported. We want to develop our own packaging infrastructure and we feel that the flower market in Mullickghat (Howrah) may be the most suitable place where we can do so. We have already spoken with some exporters and are seeking expert opinion based on which we will prepare a project report," Subrata Saha, state FPI&H minister said.

Saha along with senior department officials visited the North Bengal region during the second week of November where the prospect of cultivation of cash crops and flowers in the Hills was discussed. The minister visited several flower nurseries where the cultivation of orchids, cactus etc has been taken up.

According to sources in the FPI&H department, there is an immense demand of orchids in the international market. Darjeeling grows Cymbidium orchids in abundance which is in high demand in countries like USA, UK, Australia and Japan.

The cultivation of orchids is low cost and the flowers can be grown without a greenhouse. However, post-harvest these flowers have to be shipped out quite fast.

"Foreign exports require packaging of international standards that ensures a reasonably good shelf life for the flowers. Since we have to depend on Bengaluru for packaging, the produce passes several hands which deprives the farmers of their desired earnings. So, we will develop international standard packaging infrastructure for flower export in our state," Saha said.

Not only North Bengal but flowers from the south Bengal region are also exported abroad.

This year itself, the Durga Puja organised by the NRI Bengalis in Australia procured lotus flowers from the Bankura district.

Lotus cultivation is done in ponds in the district with blocks at Simlapal, Taldangra, Khatra, Bankura I and Bankura II being the predominant contributors.