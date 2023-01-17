‘CPI(M), ISF deliberately spreading tension in Bhangar’

KOLKATA: Following the arrest of the former CPI(M) MLA’s son Anarul Jamadar in an arms dealing case, the Trinamool Congress has alleged that the CPI(M) and its ally Indian Secular Front (ISF) are deliberately spreading tension in Bhangar.



Anarul is the son of former CPI(M) MLA Badal Jamadar. He was arrested while trying to allegedly sell firearms. The Trinamool strongman and vice president of Bhangar II panchayat, Arabul Islam said that the CPI(M) and ISF have colluded to spread violence in the area. He alleged that the arms seized were being used for spreading tension among villagers ahead of the Panchayat election.

TMC sources said that the Left, Congress and the BJP are desperately attempting to defame the ruling party by spreading violence before the polls. A party insider said, “This is also an attempt to spoil the ‘Anchale Ekdin’ initiative where Trinamool leaders are visiting Gram Panchayats to take note of whether people are getting to avail the social beneficiary schemes implemented by the state government.” Mamata Banerjee too claimed that the Left, BJP and the Congress have colluded to disrupt law and order in the state in a bid to show the state government in bad light.

The TMC took to Twitter and wrote: “Put us through hurricane! Put us through a storm! And the nation shall witness us emerge on the other side stronger than before… There is no turning back now that Hon’ble CM Smt.@Mamata Official is at the helm…We shall stride unhindered victory.”