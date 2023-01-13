Covid treatment: 92 hosps across Bengal earmarked

KOLKATA: State Health department has identified 92 hospitals across Bengal which will provide dedicated Covid treatment if the infection rate goes up.



In the wake of a fresh threat from a new Covid variant, the state government has been taking up all possible measures to combat any unforeseen situation.

Doctors are being trained to handle Covid situations in a better way.

A workshop was recently held at Swasthya Bhawan where one medical officer from each of the 92 hospitals took part.

According to the Health department sources, Beliaghata ID Hospital, Calcutta Medical College and Hospital, RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Sambhunath Pandit Hospital, MR Bangur Hospital, BC Roy Children Hospital in Kolkata will admit Covid patients. In Howrah, Covid patients can undergo treatment at Satyabala ID Hospital, TL Jaiswal Hospital, Howrah

District Hospital, Uluberia Sub-divisional hospital and Amta Gramin Hospital.

In North 24-Parganas, Ashokenagar State General Hospital, College of Medicine and Sagore Dutta Hospital, Sri Balaram Seva Mandir, Barasat District Hospital, Bongaon Sub-Divisional Hospital, Panihati State General Hospital and BN Basu hospital will provide dedicated treatment to the Covid patients.

Sources said that many hospitals in South 24-Parganas have also been demarcated for dedicated Covid treatment if the situation demands so.

The hospitals which have been identified for Covid treatment in South 24-Parganas are Baruipur Sub-divisional Hospital, Garden Reach State General Hospital, Vijaygarh State General Hospital, Vidyasagar State General Hospital, Canning Covid Hospital.

In Hooghly, Chandannagar State General Hospital, Serampore Walsh Hospital,

Arambagh Superspecialty Hospital, Imambara Zilla Sadar Hospital, Uttarpara State General Hospital will provide Covid treatment.