Covid: State's active caseload stands at 77

KOLKATA: Bengal on Monday registered 7 new Covid cases while on Sunday the figure stood at 3. Sunday's figure was the lowest daily caseload in the state ever since the pandemic broke out.



Recovery rate has gone up to 98.98 per cent whereas active cases on Monday. Around 70 patients are in home isolation whereas only 7 patients are undergoing treatment at hospital. The total active cases in the state stood at 77 on Monday. Covid situation in the state has much improved in the past couple of weeks with daily infection consistently remaining below 20 in the past few weeks.

Fatality rate was registered at 1.02 per cent on Monday. The Covid positivity rate on Monday stood at 0.20 per cent. State has seen 21,18,461 Covid cases so far out of which around 20,96,853 people have been recovered. Around 3,554 samples were tested in the state on Monday. Bengal has so far seen 21,531 Covid death tolls so far.

Around 26,821,918 Covid sample tests so far till date. Around 8 patients have been discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours as they recovered from Covid. None is in Safe homes. State has so far administered 73,038,956 Covid first doses cumulatively while 64,955,009 second doses have been applied cumulatively so far in the state.