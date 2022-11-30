Covid: Recovery rate jumps to 98.98% in state

kolkata: Bengal on Tuesday registered the lowest Covid cases since the pandemic broke out. Only 3 new cases have been reported in the state on Tuesday.



State on Monday registered 7 new Covid cases while on Sunday the figure stood at 3. Recovery rate has gone up to 98.98 per cent whereas active cases on Tuesday.

Around 64 patients are in home isolation whereas only 7 patients are undergoing treatment at hospital. The total active cases in the state stood at 71 on Tuesday. Covid situation in the state has much improved in the past couple of weeks with daily infection consistently remaining below 10 in the past few weeks. Fatality rate was registered at 1.02 per cent on Tuesday.

The Covid positivity rate on Tuesday stood at 0.06 per cent. State has seen 21,18,464 Covid cases so far out of which around 20,96,862 people have been recovered. Around 4,788 samples were tested in the state on Tuesday.

Bengal has so far seen 21,531 Covid death tolls so far. Around 26,826,706 Covid sample tests so far till date. Around 9 patients have been discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours as they recovered from Covid. None is in Safe homes.

State has so far administered 73,039,066 Covid first doses cumulatively while 64,955,289 second doses have been applied cumulatively so far in the state.