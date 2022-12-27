'Covid protocols must be followed during interview, aptitude test'

KOLKATA: The West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) on Monday issued a circular for maintaining COVID-19 protocols during the first phase of interview and aptitude test for the recruitment of primary teachers.



The test is going to be held for the candidates who had applied for Kolkata district on Tuesday. The primary education board has already released the rules and regulations to be followed during the tests, including the candidates who will be allowed to participate.

This time, the interviews of the candidates will be recorded on camera. Thus, the board is conducting the tests across the state in phases as this will lead to an increase in the time taken.

Considering the sporadic rise in Covid cases in different parts of India, the board was alert to include Covid protocols amongst other regulations. "It is compulsory for everyone to maintain the COVID-19 protocols," the board stated in a circular issued a day ahead of the test. Meanwhile, some candidates had reportedly filed a case in the Division Bench of Calcutta High Court challenging Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay's order that both primary and upper primary assistant teachers can also sit for the initial recruitment process. The case was heard on Monday.

Justice Jay Sengupta ordered that for the time being no interference will be made in the primary recruitment. However, in cases related to assistant teachers, the initial recruitment report will be reportedly submitted on January 10.