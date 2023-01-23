Covid precautionary doses: More than 1.53 crore people jabbed so far

kolkata: Bengal has so far carried out a cumulative second dose of Covid vaccination for over 6.49 crore people while around 7.30 crore received their first Covid doses cumulatively.



Precautionary doses have been administered over 1.53 crore people. Health department now conducts over 2,000 daily vaccinations across the state on an average basis.

Daily infection still remains below 10 in Bengal. On Monday around 5 fresh cases were detected. The number of total active cases stands at 54 on Monday. The recovery rate was registered at 98.98 per cent while Covid fatality rate stands at 1.02 per cent. Covid positivity rate has dropped to 0.25 per cent.

State has so far registered 21,18,725 Covid positive cases out of which 20,97,139 have been released.

Around 48 patients are in home isolation while 6 patients are undergoing treatment at the hospitals.

Health department has expedited the infrastructure building exercise in various district hospitals as well to combat any unforeseen situation. Around Rs 18 lakh have been sanctioned in favour of West Bengal Medical Service Corporation Ltd for the procurement of 10 platelet incubator-cum-agitator for the management of Covid patients.

State government has also decided to construct permanent Covid units at different health facilities for the better management of Covid if there is any further surge.

More than Rs 307 crore has been sanctioned by the health department for strengthening infrastructure. Around 16 Covid wards are coming up at different state-run health establishments having a capacity of 100 beds each.

Around four Covid wards are coming up with a capacity of 50 beds. There are more than 113 Covid wards under construction having 20 beds. A 100 bedded Covid ward will be set up at Habra State General Hospital.