Covid positivity rate dips to 0.07%, state logs 3 new cases

KOLKATA: The positivity rate in the state on Sunday slipped down to 0.07 per cent from 0.14 per cent recorded on Saturday. No Covid-19 death was reported on Sunday which stands the same as Saturday.



The state registered three positive cases on Sunday compared to the six positive cases recorded on Saturday. The daily Covid-19 positive cases have remained below 10 for the past week. On Monday, the state registered only one positive case.

Till date, 21, 18, 523 positive cases have been registered out of which 20, 96, 945 people have recovered from Covid-19. Around four people recovered from Covid-19 in the state on Sunday. The recovery rate of the state stood at 98.98 per cent, which is the same as Saturday. Meanwhile, the case fatality rate continued to stand at 1.02 per cent on Sunday. Bengal has so far seen 21, 531 deaths. A total of 4,195 samples were tested on Sunday. Till date, 2, 68, 78, 885 samples have been tested in the state. Meanwhile, the total number of active cases in the state on Monday stood at 47, out of which 38 are in home isolation and nine patients are being treated at hospital.

State so far has administered 7, 30, 39, 837 first doses, 6, 49, 57, 347 second doses, and 1, 53, 50, 041 booster doses.