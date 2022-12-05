COVID-19 active cases in Bengal drop to 53 in a day

KOLKATA: The total number of COVID-19 active cases in the state dipped to 53 on Sunday from 58 recorded on Saturday. The positivity rate on Sunday dipped to 0.12 per cent from 0.18 per cent on Saturday.



The state recorded five new positive cases on Sunday keeping the daily COVID-19 cases below 10. On November 30, the total number of positive cases stood at two and rose slightly to six on December 1. On Saturday, the state recorded eight new positive cases and on Friday it was nine.

The total number of positive cases in the state stood at 21, 18, 494 out of which 20, 96, 910 have recovered so far. Around 10 people recovered from COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the recovery rate of the state to 98.98 per cent.

No death was recorded on Sunday. Till date, the state has registered 21, 531 deaths. While the case fatality rate of the state continued to stand at 1.02 per cent. A total of 4,275 samples were collected on Sunday.

Out of the 53 active cases in the state on Sunday, 52 patients have been kept in home isolation and one in hospital.