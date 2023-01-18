Cordial relations between govt & Raj Bhavan: State hopeful of taking Bengal to greater heights

KOLKATA: After his appointment as Bengal Governor last November, CV Ananda Bose had mentioned that the role of a Governor ‘is to act as a rainbow bridge between the state and the Centre.’



Later, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had also referred to the newly-appointed Governor as a ‘perfect gentleman.’

Amid such developments, the state government is hopeful that as it shares cordial relations with the Raj Bhavan now, the concerted efforts of the Governor and the TMC-led government in Bengal would ensure that the state touches greater heights in terms of holistic development.

It is also being expected that Bose would give his assent to crucial Bills that were withheld by his predecessor despite the state Assembly passing those.

Of the many Bills that had been lying pending for the Governor’s approval is the West Bengal University Laws (Amendment) Bill 2022. The Bill replaces the Governor with the Chief Minister as the Chancellor of state government universities.

Former Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar was of the opinion that the Bill was not in accordance with the University Grants Commission (UGC) Act and with the Supreme Court rulings.

In the past, similar discord and ‘difference in opinion’ had existed between the state government and Dhankhar over a wide range of issues. Bengal, along with its counterparts like Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Telangana, in the recent past, had witnessed a chequered history of concerning relations between the state governments and their respective Governors.

For instance, Kerala passed a Bill last month but Governor Arif Mohammad Khan refused to give his assent, citing similar arguments as that of Dhankhar.

The DMK government in Tamil Nadu too passed a similar Bill but assent was withheld by Governor RN Ravi, who again levelled similar allegations.

The differences between Dhankhar and the Bengal government prevailed over some other crucial Bills as well. Another crucial Bill that awaits the nod of the Governor of Bengal is the Howrah Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2021, which seeks to bifurcate Howrah Municipal Corporation and Bally Municipality.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had said that the delay in signing of the Bill was affecting the delivery of services to the citizens of Howrah.