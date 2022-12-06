Cops urged to take stern action against hookah bars in Bidhannagar

KOLKATA: Chairman of Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation (BMC), Sabyasachi Dutta, on Tuesday requested the Commissioner of Police (CP), Bidhannagar, Gaurav Sharma to take strict actions against the hookah bars that are running under the jurisdiction of the



Bidhannagar Police.

Dutta sent the letter to the CP, Bidhannagar mentioning that Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has already imposed a ban on the hookah bars and Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation (BMC) should also look into the matter.

The BMC Chairman also mentioned that BMC will not issue any trade license to the business owners if they wish to serve hookah. Also BMC will not renew trade licenses of those serving hookah at their restaurants of cafes.

"As this hookah is not good for health, it should be banned immediately," said Dutta.

About the matter, Krishna Chakraborty, Mayor of BMC said that she has already submitted a letter to the office of the CP, Bidhannagar in this regard and asked him for necessary actions.

"I have sent a letter to the CP on Sunday and have also talked with him. CP assured me of necessary actions," said Chakraborty.

Earlier, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) on Friday has decided to close all hookah bars in the city. A notification on the same will be published by the municipality in the next couple of days.

At the end of the 'Talk to Mayor' session on Friday, Mayor Firhad Hakim informed that no new license will be given to run a hookah bar in the city. He further informed that those who are running hookah bars will not be allowed to serve the same.

Hakim stated: "We have placed the request for the closing down of all hookah bars in Kolkata. We will not be giving any new license for running a hookah bar and whosoever we have given license to, will be directed not to serve hookah. If anybody is found to be serving hookah, the trade license of the concerned business owner will be revoked then."

He added that the administration received complaints that "certain intoxicants" are being used so that youngsters get addicted to hookahs.