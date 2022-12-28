Cops assaulted in East Burdwan

KOLKATA: Three traffic cops were allegedly beaten up by a group of people at Nawabhat in East Burdwan on Tuesday morning after a bicyclist was killed in a road accident.



According to sources, on Tuesday morning a bicyclist was run over by a Durgapur-bound oil tanker. The bicyclist died on the spot. The driver and helper of the oil tanker managed to flee before the local people gathered at the spot.

After a while, people suddenly started vandalising the police booth and also assaulted the traffic cops who were sitting inside it.

Local residents alleged that traffic police are always seen on the road taking bribes.

When it comes to managing traffic and prosecuting traffic rules violators, police are not found anywhere, they alleged.The policemen managed to run away from the furious mob. Later a blockade was put up which resulted in a massive traffic congestion.

After a few moments a large contingent of police force brought the situation under control. The identity of the deceased bicyclist is yet to be revealed.

However, till Tuesday night no one was arrested for assaulting police personnel.