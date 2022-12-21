Cop injured as impersonator open fires during raid by police

DARJEELING: A police officer was injured in Siliguri while conducting a raid at the house of a person impersonating a Senior Deputy Collector in the Bihar State Secretariat.



The person has been arrested. The injured policeman has been admitted to a private nursing home in Siliguri.

A complaint had been lodged at the Pradhan Nagar police station against one Raj Pandey who claimed to be a senior Deputy Collector from Bihar.

He had allegedly taken Rs. 7 lakh from a person assuring to get him an excise license. A notice had been sent to him but he did not comply.

"We had information that he was in Siliguri. The police had gone to his residence at Dagapur on Monday where they saw a vehicle with a "Government of Bihar" board along with a driver and security guard parked below his house. As he claimed to be a senior deputy collector with the Bihar state secretariat we called him to the detective department for questioning. During questioning he admitted that his identity is fake and that he also has a fake Identity card along with a licensed arm at his residence. The police had then returned to his residence to recover the arm and the identity card," stated Akhilesh Chaturvedi, Commissioner, SIliguri Metropolitan Police.

"When they reached his residence, Pandey pulled out a fire arm and started shooting," he said.

"A suo moto case has been started by the police. The .32 pistol has been seized along with the vehicle. The security guard who is not a policeman but had been hired has also been arrested and is under treatment at the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital," added the Commissioner.

A case has been started against Pandey who hails from Bhagalpur, Bihar.