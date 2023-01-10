Cop dies as bus runs over him at Howrah

KOLKATA: A policeman was killed in a road accident on Monday morning at Bishnupur in South 24-Parganas.



The policeman identified as Palash Saha was a constable posted at the Telecom section of the Howrah City Police. On Monday morning, Saha left his home in Mograhat riding his motorcycle for Howrah.

While he was riding the motorcycle along NH 117, an Esplanade bound private bus hit him and after he fell from the motorcycle, the bus ran over Saha. Local people rushed Saha to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead. His identity was established from the identity card found in his pocket. Police have started a probe and are trying to identify the offending bus.