Cooperative body poll: TMC sweeps all seats at Suvendu's home turf

Kolkata: BJP has been defeated badly in Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikri's home turf in Nandiram as the Trinamool Congress won all the seats in a cooperative body election there.

Trinamool Congress bagged the Bheturia Cooperative election in Nandigram by winning all the 12 seats. BJP failed to get a single seat. The local BJP leaders accused the Trinamool Congress of unleashing violence. Trinamool has, however, denied the allegation. A scuffle broke out between supporters of BJP and Trinamool Congress in the morning during the election.

Four people were injured in the incident. Trinamool Congress spokesperson alleged that CPI(M) and BJP joined hands and created trouble in the area.

Incidentally, on November 27, Trinamool Congress swept polls to another cooperative body in East Midnapore.

Out of 12 seats in the Panskura cooperative body, the ruling Trinamool Congress won 7 while CPI(M) received 4 seats. BJP got only 1 seat.