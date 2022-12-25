Contribution from state increased to 94.2%: JU V-C at 65th Convocation

kolkata: The contribution from the University Grant Commission (UGC) and other federal bodies have dwindled to 2.5 per cent while that from the state government has increased to 94.20 per cent, Suranjan Das, Vice-Chancellor of Jadavpur University while addressing the 65th Annual Convocation said on Saturday.



The state government had recently given an additional grant of six crore rupees to the university. Das further thanked the state government for the assistance. "The University remains beholden to the state government for providing its consistent financial support, overcoming all constraints," Das said, while adding, "without the state government's assistance we would not have been able to maintain our search for excellence." At the convocation, Governor of the state CV Ananda Bose, who is also the Chancellor of the university, and former director of Indian Statistical Institute Bimal Kumar Roy were also present.

In his address to the convocation, Bose stated that at Jadavpur University, he sees vibrant youngsters, the new generation of India and the leaders of the country as well as the world.

The university's Vice-Chancellor in his address also talked about the number of university students who have availed state government schemes. During 2021-2022, 4876 students of the University availed state government schemes including Kanyashree, Aikyashree Prakalpa, Swami Vivekananda Merit-cum-Means scholarship and Swami Vivekananda Non-NET Fellowship scheme.