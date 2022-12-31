Construction of new TMC party office: Abhishek to lay foundation stone today

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee will lay the foundation stone for the construction of the new Trinamool Bhavan at Topsia off EM Bypass on the occasion of the 25th Foundation day of the party on Sunday (January 1).



Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee had formed the TMC on January 1, 1998, with the objective to oust the then Left Front regime from power. The party achieved its goal in May 2011 after forging an alliance with Congress.

The work for pulling down the old building of TMC at Topsia started at the end of 2021. The new building will come up at the same place. State President of TMC Subrata Bakshi who hoists the flag at the TMC Bhavan every year on the occasion of foundation day will also accompany Banerjee during the foundation stone laying ceremony.

The TMC Bhavan started functioning at 36G, Topsia Road ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in 2004. Since then, the building hardly saw any renovation work being done. However, soon after scoring a landslide victory for the third time in the 2021 Assembly elections, the party leadership decided to give a corporate look to its party office.

There will be separate seating arrangements for senior party leaders at the new office. The room for the press conference which was crammed for space will also receive a major facelift. There will be facilities for virtual meetings, canteen, car parking as well as all the modern facilities that exist in a corporate office.

Presently, Trinamool Congress is functioning from a guesthouse located at the Metropolitan area off EM Bypass. However, the leaders as well as party workers have been eagerly waiting for the new party office right at the address where it has been functioning for so many years.

Senior TMC leader Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay will lead a rally at his constituency at Khardah in North 24-Parganas to mark the party foundation day after hoisting the party flag at his office at Rahara Bazar area, he will not be able to attend the ceremony in the city.

With an eye on the Panchayat polls, the TMC leaders in districts have arranged for various functions and street-corner meetings to discuss and highlight the party's achievements in the coming days.

Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee will address her party workers in presence of senior party leaders at Nazrul Manch on January 2.

The various social welfare schemes and their progress will be showcased at the programme.