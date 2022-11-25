Construction of data centre in full swing

KOLKATA: Nxtra Data, a subsidiary of Bharti Airtel, has started the construction of its biggest data centre in eastern India at New Town.



The construction started on November 22 in the presence of state IT minister Babul Supriyo and Chairman of New Town Kolkata Development Authority ( NKDA) Debashis Sen.

The data centre will come at Bengal Silicon Valley. It will be a 25 mg facility and will be run with the help of renewable energy. It is being built on 3 acres. It will cater to enterprises and global cloud players. The initial investment will be Rs 600 crore and over four years another Rs 5,000 crore is expected to be pumped in.

Babul Supriyo said the state government was providing all facilities to the IT firms and many had shown interest to set up their establishments in Bengal Silicon Valley. He said Bengal will be the future destination of IT in the country. It may be mentioned that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had urged IT professionals working in other states to come back to Bengal and assured them every assistance.

Meanwhile, construction of the campuses of Infosys and Wipro in New Town has started in full swing. They are coming up on 50 acres each.

The proposed office of Infosys will be coming up on a landmark building, which will combine old architecture with modernity. The design has been made keeping in mind the rich culture and tradition of Bengal. NKDA is providing all facilities that is required for the construction. Series of meetings had been held between senior officials of both the firms and the senior officials of NKDA.