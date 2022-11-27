Conspiracy hatched by BJP to divide Bengal: Trinamool

Darjeeling: Trinamool's women's and youth wing took to the street in Siliguri against "conspiracy hatched by BJP to divide Bengal."



Leaders, including Sashi Panja, Buluchik Baraik, addressed the rally at Bagha Jatin Park in Siliguri.

Most BJP leaders from North Bengal have been talking of carving out the 8 districts of this region from West Bengal to form either a separate state or union territory. Saturday's rally was in protest of this.

"Everyone lives in harmony in Bengal. However, just before any election BJP launches its brand of divisive politics hatching a conspiracy to divide the state. They have become politically bankrupt. They have no development agenda and survive on divisive politics," said

Sashi Panja.

She stated that the BJP is anti-development. This is why they always try to create rifts on religious grounds and also want to divide the state. "They fail to get a mandate through the ballot and then resort to horse trading. Here their conspiracies will fall flat along with their dream of coming to power in Bengal," remarked Panja.

Taking a dig at BJP leader Suvendhu Adhikari, Sayani Ghosh, State President of Trinamool Youth Congress said: "Adhikari alleges that everyone in TMC engages in cut money. He too belonged to the TMC. Why didn't he raise the issue then or did the cut money system come into play only after he crossed over to the BJP? They can't even get booth agents during elections yet dream of ruling Bengal."