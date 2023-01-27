‘Conflicts arise in eastern side mainly due to differences in perception surrounding LAC’

KOLKATA: In the wake of the recent tensions at the Indo-China border in Arunachal Pradesh, the Eastern Command’s General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C), Lt. General RP Kalita said that the Indian Army is keeping close watch near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and claimed that conflicts break out between Indian and Chinese forces due to difference in perception concerning the LAC.



Addressing a press conference in Kolkata, he said each sector under Eastern Command’s jurisdiction has its own set of complexities.

“The conflicts over the Indo-China border in the eastern side, is mainly due to differences in perception surrounding the LAC. The situation in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim is presently stable,” he assured. His comments also come in the wake of the Indian Army’s chief General Manoj Pandey recently visiting the LAC at Arunachal Pradesh after the clash between Indian and Chinese forces in the Tawang sector last month.

Lt Gen Kalita said that in the absence of delineation of borders, the situation is always unpredictable but the Indian Army is prepared to meet any security challenges at LAC. Asked about the number of additional Chinese PLA forces deployed after the clash in Tawang sector, he said that it is difficult to say exact numbers but a close watch is being kept.

He admitted that China has been building infrastructure in Arunachal along the LAC. He assured that India too is building infrastructure, including civilian and defence, in the villages along the border.

“We have read reports that gradually there has been an increase in troop deployment (by China) opposite our sectors along with infrastructure development that the PLA has carried out in their bordering areas,” the GOC-in-C of the Eastern Command said.

To a question on reports of China building alternate access to Chumbi valley in Tibet near Sikkim and how it would threaten the security of the Siliguri corridor, the senior Army officer said: “Siliguri Corridor is geo-strategically extremely important to us. Requisite measures and mechanisms are in place to ensure that there are no disruptions and maintenance of connectivity with the northeast remains intact.”

Previously, Lt Gen Kalita had said, to counter China’s infrastructure development near Indo-China border, India’s ‘Vibrant Villages’ project aims at developing villages near the Indo-China border in Arunachal, Sikkim and Eastern Ladakh.

He explained that a lot of migration happens at the border areas and the project is aimed at reverse migration. For this, a source of livelihood will also be created for the population in the border villages and they will be provided with requisite infrastructure.

The Eastern Command chief also added that the Army has adopted a civilian-military cooperation approach in the North East for which it has been organising several events which include sports activities.

The Eastern Command headquarters recently organised a host of adventure activities that sought to further provide impetus to India’s ‘Vibrant Village’ programme. Tourism in inaccessible areas near the Indo China border is now a strategy to counter China’s infrastructure development there, said Army sources.