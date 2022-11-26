Comorbid patient succumbs to dengue

KOLKATA: Akramul Mollah (38), a resident of Bhangar in South 24-Parganas died in Beliaghata ID Hospital on Wednesday after being infected with dengue. He had been suffering kidney and heart related problems.



Dengue daily infection has gone down in the state. On Friday, around 287 dengue cases were reported across the state while on Thursday around 326 new cases were reported. Infection dropped below 6 per cent. State on Wednesday carried out 4,261 dengue tests out of which 283 cases were found positive.

The dengue positivity rate that remained around 10 per cent for the past few weeks has gone down. Positivity rate had reached up to 18 per cent in the beginning of November.

Meanwhile, Chickenpox related death has been reported in the city on Friday. Asish Pal (59), a resident of Durgapur lane area under Chetla police station under ward 74 died in Beliaghata ID Hospital on November 19 after he was infected with chickenpox.