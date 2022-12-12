Co-op poll in Haldia: TMC wins 16 more seats

KOLKATA: The Trinamool Congress has wiped out Left Front-BJP alliance to establish its control over Bar Uttar Hingli- Kasthakhali Samavay Samity in Haldia.



Of the 47 seats, Trinamool had earlier won 30 seats uncontested and in the remaining 17 seats, Trinamool has got 16 seats while the BJP has got one seat.

Haldia is the fiefdom of Suvendu Adhikary. An unofficial electoral alliance was inked between the BJP and CPIM. Adhikari, BJP and CPIM leaders had campaigned against Trinamool Congress.

But the people kept faith in Trinamool and defeated the BJP- Left alliance.

BJP Tamluk Organisation district president said Trinamool had manipulated the election but despite that the party had opened its account.

Trinamool Haldia block president Manas Das said the people did not want a communal party which believes only in divisive politics. People lost faith in the BJP, he added.