CM urges Cabinet mins to be present

KOLKATA: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday asked all her Cabinet ministers to be present at the state Assembly during the Budget session which is scheduled to start on February 6, 2023.



Banerjee during the Cabinet meeting at Nabanna directed all her ministers to come properly briefed about the developments in his/her department and ensure that they do not remain preoccupied with any other work during the time.

Banerjee, however, did not mention any date on which the state Budget will be tabled.

Governor CV Ananda Bose will deliver his first address at the state Assembly on the first day of this year's Budget session.

Some days ago, the Governor while addressing a gathering to celebrate the concluding programme of the 150th-year celebrations of NRS College and Hospital had said: "Bengal will lead the country and the

country will, in turn, lead the whole world."