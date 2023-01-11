CM to visit transit camp of Gangasagar Mela at Outram Ghat today

KOLKATA: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will visit the transit camp of the pilgrims of Gangasagar Mela at Outram Ghat on Wednesday late afternoon to extend greetings to them.



Banerjee, every year takes time out of her busy schedule to visit the camp and ensure that they face no difficulty during their stay and smooth travelling to Gangasagar for taking the holy dip.

Banerjee has already visited Sagar for overseeing the arrangements and has offered her Puja at Kapil Muni temple and Bharat Sevashram Sangha. Sufficient arrangements of hangars and makeshift hogla sheds have been set up to ensure that not a single pilgrim is compelled to stay under the open sky. The district administration expects over 30 lakh pilgrims during the Gangasagar Mela that was inaugurated on Tuesday.The annual congregation Gangasagar has been transformed into a living embodiment of Bengal’s iconic holy shrines. The pilgrims touching the shores of the infinite is having the opportunity to feel the pulse of the iconic holy shrines of Bengal, like Kalighat, Dakshineswar, Tarapith, Tarakeswar, and many more through the special initiative, Banglar Mandir (Temples of Bengal). The district administration for the first time this year will orchestrate the special initiative of ‘Sagar Aarati’ spanning over three days (January 12, 13 and 14, 2023) with 100 Dhakis, 40 pandits, and 100 women in traditional attire descending onto the serene shores slowly blossoming from a humble offering to a mighty procession on the January 14.