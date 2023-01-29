CM to start tour of three dists today, will hand over benefits of schemes

KOLKATA: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be visiting three districts this week for the handing over of the benefits of different welfare schemes of her government.



According to sources in Nabanna, Banerjee will be reaching Birbhum on January 30 and will be staying there during the night. The next day, Tuesday (January 31) she will be going to Malda.

She will not only hand over different welfare schemes to beneficiaries but also lay the foundation stones of several projects. The Chief Minister will also inaugurate a slew of new projects in the district. The venue for the programme will be the Gazole College ground almost thirty kilometres from the district headquarters, the English Bazar. According to sources, Banerjee will be arriving by chopper and will depart for Birbhum soon after her programme the same day.

On February 1, Banerjee will attend a distribution programme at Birbhum where she will also lay the foundation stone and inaugurate several new projects. Banerjee will be handing over bicycles to school students under the Sabooj Sathi scheme and job letters to those who have given their land for the Deocha Pachami coal block in the district.

The next day, on February 2, Banerjee will be handing over land pattas for the construction of houses as well as for cultivation in East Burdwan. She will also virtually inaugurate the distribution of such land pattas across the state in virtual mode.

More than 1000 people are expected to be provided with land patta on the day with the Chief Minister handing over the same to some beneficiaries from a distribution programme in the district.

Applications for land patta were invited in the latest edition of Duare Sarkar (Government at Doorstep) and there were a lot of applications from different districts.

Banerjee is also likely to inaugurate the cancer unit at Burdwan Medical College Hospital from her distribution programme.

Recently, Health secretary Narayan Swaroop Nigam visited the hospital and took stock of the infrastructural facilities in presence of Special Secretary of the department Kaushik Bhattacharjee. The outdoor facilities of the cancer unit will be starting in February soon after Banerjee’s inauguration. The indoor facilities are likely to start in June this year.