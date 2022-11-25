CM to open Platinum Jubilee Memorial Bldng at state Assembly today

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will inaugurate the Platinum Jubilee Memorial Building on the state Assembly campus on Friday, Speaker Biman Bandyopadhyay said.



Built at an estimated cost of Rs 25 crore, the building will house an auditorium that can accommodate 450 people.

The building also has four meeting halls, a conference room, a library and a museum. Bandyopadhyay said there had been delay in the construction of the building due to the Covid pandemic.

The Speaker said that there are 41 committees in the Assembly and the committee members meet every week. Due to scarcity of space in the Assembly House, construction of the Platinum Jubilee Building was mooted.

Banerjee said that the Constitution Day would be observed in the Assembly on Friday.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will take part in the discussion.

The Opposition MLAs have been requested to take part in the discussion.

As the state Assembly is closed on November 26, which is a Saturday, the MLAs will come and garland the portrait of the Father of the Indian Constitution BR Ambedkar on Friday to observe Constitution Day.

The function has been brought forward to Friday.