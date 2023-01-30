CM to lay foundation stone, open projects worth over Rs 300 crore

malda: Preparations are underway in full swing at Gazole College ground in Malda, all set to host the benefit distribution programme of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday.



The top brass of the district administration and police inspected the stage set-up and overall preparations. The trial run of the helipad was also conducted on Sunday. Firhad Hakim, state minister is to reach Malda on Monday night to take part in the programme.

A temporary helipad has been constructed for the Chief Minister at the venue. The district administration and the police officers held multiple rounds of meetings to review the situation on ground zero and to ensure tight security along with arrangements for the programme. Almost eight hundred police personnel will be deployed on Tuesday. Out of these, around six hundred are coming from other districts.

Administrative sources stated that Banerjee will be distributing benefits for three districts — Malda, North and South Dinajpur at the programme. The programme is expected to witness a huge gathering.

Foundation stone laying along with projects worth more than Rs 300 crore are to be declared by the Chief Minister on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Banerjee last visited this venue in March 2020 when she attended a mass marriage of the tribals here.