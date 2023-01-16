CM to inaugurate a host of new projects at SSKM Hospital today

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday will inaugurate a host of new projects at the IPGMER-SSKM Hospital which include a seminar-cum-classroom for the radiotherapy department, 10 ICU beds for the Otorhinolaryngology and Head and Neck Surgery (IOHNS) department, Hyper acute stroke unit, a new 10-storeyed OPD building (4-8 floor).



Banerjee is also expected to launch a 1.5 Tesla MRI Centre at the Kolkata Police hospital from the SSKM Hospital. A connecting pathway between the OPD building and the Emergency Ward at the SSKM Hospital will also be inaugurated by the Chief Minister during the programme.

The IOHNS is a specialised trauma care unit for head or neck injuries at the SSKM Hospital that has already brought a paradigm shift in ENT treatment.

It has emerged as a centre of excellence as it would carry out critical surgeries as well as research. The IOHNS, which has come up on the third and fourth floor of the ENT department at an approximate cost of Rs 200 crore is going to be a major centre for those patients requiring high-end treatment and surgeries involving the head and neck.

This is for the first time in eastern India that such an advanced unit will cater to the requirements of young researchers and also to those requiring critical surgeries. Operation theatres have been set up on the fourth floor of the ENT department.

A senior Health department official claimed that apart from AIIMs and PGIMER Chandigarh, there is no such unit in any medical college which could match the expertise and infrastructure of IOHNS at SSKM.

A host of new projects has come up at the SSKM Hospital following the instruction of the Chief Minister which includes a sports medicine centre and a top-class cancer hospital.

The hospital has already been providing costly in-vitro-fertilization (IVF) treatment consultations at the outpatient department (OPD) at free-of-cost. High-end equipment has been installed at the sports medicine department of the SSKM at an approximate cost of Rs 19 crore. SSKM Hospital is the first government-run hospital in eastern India to start a sports medicine department.