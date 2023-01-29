CM to inaugurate 46th edition of Kolkata Int’l Book Fair today

kolkata: The Boi Mela Prangan is all set to host the 46th International Kolkata Book Fair (IKBF) which is to be inaugurated by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday, putting an end to the wait for bibliophiles who have already prepared their book-shopping lists.



The Chief Minister is scheduled to inaugurate the fair today along with Maria Jose Galvez Salvador, Director General of Books, Ministry of Culture, Spain.

This year’s book fair is expected to pamper book lovers since it is seeing the highest number of book publishers and little magazines. The number is around 950. The book fair will also have the highest number of multinational publishers ensuring bibliophiles are spoilt for choices. About 20 countries are participating this time which include Thailand which is being considered a “new guest”.

Renowned Bengali author Shirsendu Mukhopaddhay will be conferred lifetime felicitation by CESC RPG ‘Sristi Samman’ in the inaugural ceremony. With Spain being the focal theme country, Spanish musicians will perform on Monday evening. Dance troops will perform on the 7 February evening and another group of singers will perform on the 10 February evening in the literary festival.

Bangladesh Day will be celebrated on February 4. Eminent authors from both countries will interact, and acclaimed singers and dancers will perform on the stage.

On the occasion of the 100 years of the great Abol Tabol, thousands of books will be distributed among the children free of cost on the first Sunday, 5 February at 4 pm from the Guild office, as a tribute to Sukumar Roy.Nine gates have been set up namely Toledo Gate of Madrid, National Library, Biswa Bangla Gate of Netaji, Swamiji and Rabindranath, Agni Bina Gate.