CM sends gifts for about 400 students of Taki Bhabanath Boys High School

Kolkata: About 400 students of Taki Bhabanath Boys High School were given chocolates, cakes, flowers, and sweets sent by the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday.

The District Superintendent of Police Basirhat Joby Thomas K, Taki Municipality Chairman Somnath Mukhopadhyay, and Municipal Vice-Chairman Faruk Gazi, amongst others, distributed the gifts to the students before they entered the school.

The Chief Minister visited Hingalganj and Taki in North 24-Parganas on Tuesday.

While Banerjee was heading to the helipad adjacent to the Taki Arian Club to return to Kolkata after the two-day district tour, she noticed the students standing on the roadside to greet her.

Thereafter, she immediately stopped the vehicle convoy and exchanged greetings with the students and teachers from the car.

The chairman of Taki Municipality Mukhopadhyay stated that Banerjee had promised to send some gifts for the students as she could not visit the school as an examination was going on. He added that Banerjee kept her promise. The students of the school expressed excitement about receiving gifts from the Chief Minister ahead of Christmas.