CM Mamata not given opportunity to speak

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress supremo and the Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was not given an opportunity to speak when she attended the second G-20 Presidency meeting called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.



Banerjee attended the meeting virtually from her residence in Kalighat. According to sources, Bengal Chief Minister did not get an opportunity to speak on the occasion. Banerjee had in the past criticised the Centre on several occasions as she was not allowed to speak during the meetings taken by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

During the meeting, the prime minister emphasised the importance of teamwork and sought the cooperation of states and Union Territories in organising various G-20 events, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement.

CM was scheduled to speak on the occasion. Some states were, however, given opportunity to speak.

Home Minister Amit Shah delivered inaugural speech. Meetings of various Chief Secretaries on G-20 summit held where Bengal Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi took part, sources said. What would be the roles of various states was among the issues discussed in the secretary level meeting.

The prime minister pointed out that the G-20 presidency would help showcase parts of India beyond the conventional big metros, thus bringing out the uniqueness of each part of the country.

Highlighting the large number of visitors who would be coming to India during its G-20 presidency and the international media focus on various events, Modi underlined the importance of states and Union territories using this opportunity to re-brand themselves as attractive business investment and tourism destinations, according to the statement.

He also reiterated the need to ensure people's participation in the G-20 events with a "whole-of-government and a whole-of-society approach."