CM Mamata Banerjee doing a good work, says Justice Gangopadhyay

KOLKATA: Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay of Calcutta High Court praised Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday and said that she has been doing good work.

He also stated that he enjoys listening to the way Kunal Ghosh (Trinamool Congress spokesperson and state general secretary) speaks."The Chief Minister is doing good work. Why should I be critical of her (Ami Keno Kharap Katha Bolbo)? I have been compelled to say certain things," Justice Gangopadhyay said, adding that some of his remarks have been misinterpreted.

The advocate of the Secondary Education Board had compelled me to say 'Dhaki Somet Bisarjan Diye Debo'(immersion will be done along with the drum players). He further added that he enjoys the way Kunal Ghosh addressed the media. "I enjoy what Kunal Ghosh says. Everyday he makes some statement or the other. I do not want to make any additional comments on this. My statement is being misinterpreted." he said.

When the advocate said that the media is making a wrong interpretation of his comments, Justice Gangopadhyay denied it and said the media persons love him. "I have a good relationship with them," he added.

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh demanded that the CBI should make Justice Gangopadhyay a witness as he knows a lot and should record his statement under Section 164 in the Indian Evidence Act. "Everybody knows that the Chief Minister and her government has been doing an excellent job" Ghosh said.