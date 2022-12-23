CM lauds Governor Ananda Bose, says he is cooperating with govt

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday met Governor CV Ananda Bose at the Governor House and greeted him on Christmas and New Year in advance. She heaved praise on the Governor saying that that the latter has been cooperating with her government.



According to sources, the Chief Minister discussed several topics with the Governor during her stay at Raj Bhawan. While leaving Raj Bhawan, Banerjee told the reporters: "I came here to express New Year's greetings to the Governor. He is very cooperative in all matters. He told me that he will cooperate with us in the future as well. Everything will be solved through discussion. The festive season is ahead and I came to greet him in advance. Merry Christmas to all of you."

It may be mentioned here that C V Ananda Bose after being appointed as new Governor had said that differences between the Raj Bhawan and the state government should be seen as a "difference of opinion" and not as a conflict as both are complementary institutions. Bose had said that the role of the governor is to act as the "rainbow bridge" between the state and the Centre for "resolution of all conflicts" between the Raj Bhavan and the TMC government.