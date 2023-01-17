CM inaugurates slew of projects worth about Rs 43 cr at SSKM Hosp

KOLKATA: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday inaugurated various new projects at the IPGMER-SSKM Hospital which have come up at an approximate cost of Rs 43 crore.



State government has set up the seminar-cum-classroom for the radiotherapy department at an approximate cost of Rs 81 lakh which was inaugurated by the Chief Minister while 10 ICU beds have come up at a cost Rs 1.53 crore at the Otorhinolaryngology and Head and Neck Surgery (IOHNS) department. The IOHNS has received the status of the Centre of Excellence.

Hyper acute stroke unit and the top 5 floors of the 10-storeyed OPD building were also inaugurated. The project has come up at an approximate cost of around Rs 26 crore. Banerjee also inaugurated a gangway connecting the OPD building and the Emergency Ward at the SSKM has been set up at a cost of Rs 46.33 lakh. On the 67th foundation day of the SSKM Hospital, Banerjee also launched a 1.5 Tesla MRI Centre at the Kolkata Police Hospital at an approximate cost of Rs 13.46 crore. The project has come up under a private-public partnership (PPP) model.

Banerjee said SSKM is a centre of excellence. Senior people have brought glory to the hospital while junior doctors are feeling proud of the institution.She also congratulated the junior doctors for their work. Banerjee also reminded that SSKM is treating some cancer patients who are even let off by the Tata Medical Centre.

Speaking on the occasion, health secretary Narayan Swaroop Nigam said the state health department has saved around 800 people by providing stroke management treatment through telemedicine services.

Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi said the state has seen a major infrastructure revamp in the past 10-11 years with a lot of development works taking place.

“I have not seen any state other than Bengal that has allotted a huge amount of funds for strengthening health infrastructure which includes setting up of new medical colleges, hospital infrastructure, increase in medical seats,” Dwivedi said.SSKM Director Manimoy Banerjee said that through telemedicine service the SSKM and Bangur Institute of Neurology are extending critical care treatment to far-off patients.

He said that a 90 beds gastro unit will be set up at the OPD building and OTs, an Eye set up and also a dental clinic.

He also said that 124 private cabins are coming up in a new G+9 building. Cancer Centre is also coming up in collaboration with the Tata Medical Centre.