CM inaugurates 3 permanent helipads at Gangasagar

About 200 sweets of five different varieties of the Sundarini Naturals brand were offered by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee while performing Puja at Kapil Muni temple in Gangasagar on Wednesday late afternoon. Four dalis comprising 50 sweets each were arranged for the Puja. She also inaugurated three permanent helipads for the benefit of the common people.

Interestingly, Sundarini is the brainchild of the Chief Minister herself which was rolled out to empower the women of Sunderbans in the year 2015.Apart from a plethora of traditional Bengali sweets, various snacks, savouries, dahi, paneer, organic cow ghee, organic wild Sunderban honey etc are sold under the brand Sundarini Naturals.The variety of sweets that was part of the Puja offerings includes Gurer Jalbhora, Gurer Kalosh, Joynagarer Moa, Khirkadam and Sankh Sandesh.

Sunderban Cooperative Milk and Livestock Producers Ltd (SCMLP) sells its products under this brand name.

Sundarini had started with packaged milk but now it has done away with packaged milk and sells milk in bottles. The Cooperative scores over others for its organic method adopted in every step right from milk collection, transportation to its dairy plant and then the manufacture of milk products.

About 5000 women dairy and agricultural farmers, and over 300 honey collectors are being directly benefited as the sell value of the Sundarini products goes to the farmers directly contributing to their socio-economic development. Banerjee, who reached Gangasagar by a chopper at 2.10 pm on Wednesday afternoon, inaugurated three permanent helipads which will be used by the public in the days to come. Air ambulance facilities can also be availed through the helipad. From the helipad, she virtually inaugurated a guest house with four rooms inside the premises of Kapil Muni temple, the Kamarhat Bridge over a canal at Kakdwip, illumination in and around Kapil Muni temple executed jointly by the Power department and Public Health Engineering department.

From the helipad, Banerjee went to Bharat Sevashram Sangha where she distributed blankets among some poor women and heaved praise upon the social service organisation for their service towards the people and particularly to the pilgrims of Gangasagar. “No religious organisation renders public service, the way Bharat Sevashram Sangha does. This organisation is my third eye,” she said. The Chief Minister then reached Kapil Muni temple and offered Puja there.