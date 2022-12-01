CM donates Rs 1 cr to construct 2nd campus of Taki Govt College

KOLKATA: Taki Government College will have a second campus to accommodate more students, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced on Wednesday.



Banerjee visited the college during her tour of North 24-Parganas.Banerjee said the college needs a second campus and gave Rs 1 core from the MP lad (Local Area Development) fund of the Rajya Sabha members."The college needs a second campus for expansion and so I made a donation of Rs 1 crore from the MP lad funds of our Rajya Sabha members," she said.Banerjee also reiterated that she would address the water woes and connectivity problems in North 24-Parganas, and said a master plan to develop the Sundarbans region would soon be drafted and sent to Niti Aayog for its consideration.

Speaking to the students, Banerjee said the state government had always worked for the students so that they can make a bright career.

"We have Aikyashree, Yubashree and Kanyashree. We have Sabuj Sathi for the school-going and also the higher secondary students and those who will be promoted to class IX will get bicycles under the project. The cut-off mark for the Swami Vivekananda scholarship has been brought down from 65 per cent to 60 per cent. We are always with you and I wish you every success in life," the Chief Minister said.

Banerjee addressed the students from the open courtyard while they stood on the balcony of every floor. The students applauded when Banerjee announced the setting up of the second campus. She recollected her college days and said as a Chatra Parishad leader she had come to the college many years ago.

She said she still remembers that the students of the college had given her a box of sweets. "I have a long association with the college and how can I forget those days," Banerjee said.

The Chief Minister, surprising all, had lunch at the house of a local resident.